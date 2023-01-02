York woman sent to prison for criminal impersonation, drugs

YORK – Irene Lira, 44, whose address has been listed in court documents as a variety of locations in York, York County and the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, was sentenced to prison this past week for two felonies after being wanted by local authorities, arrested and charged with nine felonies including the delivery of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, the York Police Department received information that Lira and Michael Fortner (who also had an active warrant) were in the area of Nobes Road and Lincoln Avenue, occupying a Blue Honda Fit with California plates.

An officer with the police department located them and upon searching Fortner’s person found a bag of marijuana, as well as a bag containing methamphetamine.

When the officer asked Lira for her identification, she presented a California identification card bearing the name of Yanira Sylvette Galimberty Navarro. The officer says in his affidavit he already knew Lira from past contacts and knew the identification claim was false.

The officer asked Lira to exit the vehicle and when she did, he saw a glass pipe where she was sitting, which is used to smoke methamphetamine. The officer also saw Lira attempting to hide something in her pants.

After they were arrested, Lira told officers they were high on methamphetamine and they had not gone without methamphetamine before.

During a search of the vehicle, the officers found: 10 cell phones, a methamphetamine bong made out of a child’s juice cup, multiple torches, two concentrated THC vape pens, a methamphetamine bong, one methamphetamine pipe, a bottle containing Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride, a digital scale, four grams of methamphetamine, two ounces of marijuana, two loaded syringes, a bucket with miscellaneous drugs and paraphernalia, a marijuana pipe, a large quantity of “sale baggies,” a plastic tube containing methamphetamine and a meth kit.

It is also noted in court documents that Lira’s “warrants have been active for over nine months and she has a history of fleeing charges and returning to California.”

Lira was initially charged with delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony; first degree forgery, a Class 3 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; criminal impersonation, a Class 4 felony; obstruction of government operations, a Class 1 misdemeanor; false reporting, a Class 1 misdemeanor; inhaling certain compounds, a Class 3 misdemeanor; and two counts of unlawful acts relating to drugs, both Class 3 misdemeanors.

Earlier this fall, charges were amended to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and criminal impersonation, also a Class 4 felony. Each count carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

Lira pleaded no contest to the remaining two charges.

This week, Judge James Stecker sentenced Lira to one year in prison for each count. She was also ordered to 12 months of post-release supervision after the prison sentence is fulfilled.