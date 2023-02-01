York woman sent to jail for violations after fourth DUI

YORK – Kimberly S. Knight, 40, of York, was earlier sentenced to prison for fourth offense driving under the influence.

She was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison, with credit for 269 days already served, plus 18 months of post-release supervision. However, she was not compliant with the terms of her post-release supervision and was back in York County District Court this week for resentencing in the matter.

Initially, she was also charged with driving under revocation and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Those were dismissed as part of an earlier plea agreement.

The case began when a York Police officer was informed that a woman was slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle which was parked in the 1300 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

When the officer arrived, he said he found Knight in the driver’s seat, with her head resting on the steering wheel of the vehicle, which was running with the keys in the ignition.

According to court documents, after the officer made several attempts to gain her attention, she opened the door.

The officer says in the court affidavit that in the middle console, he found a mostly consumed bottle of Smirnoff with approximately 1 ½ inch of alcohol left in the bottle.

The officer says when she exited the vehicle, he observed her speech to be slurred.

He said she failed field sobriety tests and then tested at .185 on the preliminary breath test.

It was also noted in court documents that during an inventory of the vehicle, a sergeant with the police department located a glasses case with two clear glass pipes which tested positive for methamphetamine, two unused syringes and a glass vile.

Officers said that while at the jail, she submitted to a breathalyzer test and tested at .138 (.08 is the legal limit).

When she was first sentenced, Judge James Stecker read a list of her prior offenses and convictions (before this situation), which included theft, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, two more thefts, driving under revocation, another theft, writing bad checks, two more thefts, assault, shoplifting, DUI and domestic assault.

Last fall, she was arraigned on her 12th charge of shoplifting.

After she was released from prison, the prosecution said she did not comply with the terms of her post-release supervision. This week, she was sentenced to 90 days in the county jail.