York woman pleads not guilty to threatening homicide

YORK – A 30-year-old York woman is being accused of threatening to commit homicide.

This past week, in York County District Court, Analicia S. Smith pleaded not guilty.

She is formally charged with terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision, upon conviction.

Court documents indicate officers with the York Police Department were called to the 500 Block of East Seventh Street, on the report that Smith was making threats of killing others at that location.

Witnesses confirmed the story, officers say in the affidavit.

Also included in the affidavit was when police said they asked Smith about threatening to kill a man at that location, “Analicia admitted to making the threat, but said it was not a big deal because everyone says such things.”