York woman pleads not guilty to selling meth near school

YORK – Ashley Alspaugh, 32, of York, has pleaded not guilty in a case where she is accused of dealing methamphetamine near a school in York, as well as resisting arrest.

According to court documents, an officer with the York Police Department was requested and authorized by a District 5 probation officer to conduct a search of Alspaugh’s residence, as part of her probation.

The officer said in his affidavit that when he knocked on the door, he saw Alspaugh get off the couch, look out the window and then place an unknown item out of sight from the door.

When the officer told Alspaugh he was there to conduct a search, per the authorization of her probation officer, she allegedly told the officer it was not her residence and she wouldn’t allow the officer in.

The officer further alleges she gave him a residential address where he knew she didn’t live.

The probation officer said the address was the one Alspaugh provided for her probation order.

In the affidavit, the officer said Alspaugh continued to argue against a search, until she suddenly grabbed an unknown item from the living room and ran to the back of the residence. The officer pursued her as she entered a bathroom where she stood hiding her hands and the object behind her back. The officer said she refused his commands to show her hands. Eventually, she produced a bag and the officer found methamphetamine inside it.

It is alleged she refused to cooperate when she was being taken into custody.

The weight of the methamphetamine was 13 grams, which is a substantial amount.

It was noted that her residence was less than 1,000 feet from the Emmanuel Faith Lutheran School.

She has been formally charged with delivery of methamphetamine near a school and having no drug tax stamp, both felonies; and resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

This week, during arraignment proceedings, she pleaded not guilty to all charges and a jury trial has been scheduled for early summer.