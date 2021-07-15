York woman pleads not guilty to possession of meth

YORK – Hailey Mays, 20, of York (whose address has also been listed as California in court documents), pleaded not guilty this week to possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

Her arraignment hearing was before Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, in the middle of the night, an officer with the York Police Department was on regular patrol when he stopped a vehicle with a fictitious license plate. The officer says in documents that Mays was the driver.

He said she did not have her license, registration, proof of insurance or ownership. He said he also could see needle caps through the window.

The officer says she became nervous when he asked about what he saw, and that her hands started to shake.

The affidavit says he asked for permission to search the vehicle and she said she would rather that he not.

A canine was deployed, which alerted to the presence of narcotics.