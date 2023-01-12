York woman pleads not guilty to meth, trespassing charges

YORK – Justine Fowler, 37, of York, has pleaded not guilty in a case involving methamphetamine possession and criminal trespassing.

Her arraignment was held this week in York County District Court.

The case began when the York Police Department was contacted about someone trespassing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that Fowler was at a residence from which she had been officially and legally banned. They were told Fowler was refusing to leave the property.

Fowler was arrested for trespassing.

She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance after methamphetamine was found in the apartment after Fowler had been there with no one else having access.

She is charged with a Class 4 felony and a Class 2 misdemeanor.

Upon her not guilty pleas, Judge James Stecker set a jury trial date for later this spring.