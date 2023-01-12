 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

York woman pleads not guilty to meth, trespassing charges

  • 0
York County Courthouse

YORK – Justine Fowler, 37, of York, has pleaded not guilty in a case involving methamphetamine possession and criminal trespassing.

Her arraignment was held this week in York County District Court.

The case began when the York Police Department was contacted about someone trespassing.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that Fowler was at a residence from which she had been officially and legally banned. They were told Fowler was refusing to leave the property.

Fowler was arrested for trespassing.

She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance after methamphetamine was found in the apartment after Fowler had been there with no one else having access.

She is charged with a Class 4 felony and a Class 2 misdemeanor.

People are also reading…

Upon her not guilty pleas, Judge James Stecker set a jury trial date for later this spring.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lloyd Rodenbur, Jr.

Lloyd Rodenbur, Jr.

Lloyd Harold Rodenbur Jr. died on January 4, 2023, at the age of 60. He was also known as “Boog” to some and as “Junior” to others. Lloyd was …

Michael Rush

Michael Rush

Michael Joseph Rush, age 59 of York, died Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Lincoln surrounded by family. He was born on October 5, 1963 to Ephraim…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study says IRS audits low income earners more than millionaires or billionaires

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News