York woman pleads not guilty to meth possession

YORK – Mandy Tibbetts, 42, of York, has pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine in a case where she is accused of smoking methamphetamine in a local apartment building.

According to court documents, the York Police Department received an anonymous call about Tibbetts and two other people smoking methamphetamine from a glass pipe and having a “loaded syringe” in an apartment complex in York. An officer went to the apartment in question where Tibbetts and another person admitted to having illicit narcotics in the apartment. A search warrant was obtained and inside Tibbetts’ purse was a syringe with methamphetamine and materials used to crush methamphetamine which field tested positive for the drug.

She is now facing a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

A trial has been set for late fall.

Another person in the apartment, Kasey Quandt, has also been charged in the matter and he has pleaded not guilty to the same charge. It is alleged that “there were so many items concealed in his pockets it made it impossible (for the officer) to be sure there were no other weapons” besides a knife found earlier. Among the items in his pockets were different types of THC and multiple baggies containing methamphetamine.