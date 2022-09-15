York woman pleads not guilty to drug charges

YORK – Paula Underwood, 51, of York, has pleaded not guilty to two Class 4 felonies related to the possession of methamphetamine and Hydrocodone Bitartrate.

Her arraignment was held in York County District Court.

She was taken into custody after officers with the York Police Department and deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at a York hotel. There, they found Underwood and Johnathan Pfeifer.

During a search of the room, officers allege they found 1.7 grams of methamphetamine, 7.7 grams of THC edibles, a baby’s bottle with a glass drug pipe attached, a prescription bottle without a label containing Hydrocodone Bitartrate, several straws containing methamphetamine residue, a plastic “bullet” used to snort illicit substances, a metal marijuana pipe and several small plastic bags.

She has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Class 4 felonies that carry maximum possible sentences of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, upon conviction.

A jury trial has been set for Dec. 13, in the York County District Court.