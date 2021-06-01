York woman pleads not guilty to drug charges

YORK – Barbara Peach, 48, of York has pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance in a case where she is accused of possessing methamphetamine.

Her arraignment proceedings were held this past week in the York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.

According to court documents, this case began when the York Police Department received information about “increased foot and vehicle traffic” at her residence in York.

Peach was on probation and her probation officer agreed that a probation search would need to occur, according to the court documents.

During that search, it is alleged that police found “a spoon with a white crystal-like substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine; a glass pipe with white residue which also tested positive for methamphetamine; one green and blue glass pipe with burned marijuana; a mirror with a green-like substance which was identified as marijuana; a blue and black case with a clear glass pipe; two THC wax containers with residue; three hypodermic needles; a plastic container with hypodermic needle caps; a pink container with multiple Q-tips; multiple small clear bags with white residue; a clear plastic bag with methamphetamine; a blue butane torch; and a green and blue rubber smoking device with burned marijuana.

A jury trial has been scheduled for late October.