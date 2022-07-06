York woman pleads not guilty to 12th shoplifting charge

YORK – Kimberly Knight, 48, of York, has pleaded not guilty to her 12th charge of shoplifting.

She appeared for arraignment in York County District Court this past week.

She is accused of shoplifting at a York business, this time around.

It is noted in court documents that she has been convicted 11 times for shoplifting, in the past.

Her prior criminal history also includes four convictions of driving under the influence, theft, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, two more thefts, driving under renovation, another theft, writing bad checks, two more thefts, assault and domestic assault.

She is now charged with a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

A jury trial has been set for late autumn.