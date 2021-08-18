York woman pleads no contest to meth possession, child abuse charge dropped

YORK – Rachelle Gunhammer, 27, of York, has pleaded no contest to methamphetamine possession in York County District Court.

She was also initially charged with committing child abuse negligently – but that was dropped after a probable cause hearing.

According to court documents, Gunhammer was on probation and an officer with the York Police Department conducted a probation search of her home.

During the search, the officer says he found a bag containing approximately a gram of methamphetamine, a cut straw, several needle caps and an unused needle.

He said the suspected methamphetamine later tested positive as being what the officer suspected.

Gunhammer was on probation for a conviction of possession of a controlled substance, at the time of the police search of her residence.

Sentencing has been set for Oct. 25.