top story

York woman pleads no contest in meth case

courthouse

YORK – Mandy Tibbetts, 43, of York, has changed her plea in a case where she was accused of smoking methamphetamine in a local apartment building.

She recently appeared for her change of plea in York County District Court.

According to court documents, the York Police Department received an anonymous call about Tibbetts and two other people smoking methamphetamine from a glass pipe and having a “loaded syringe” in an apartment complex in York. An officer went to the apartment in question where Tibbetts and another person admitted to having illicit narcotics in the apartment. A search warrant was obtained and inside Tibbetts’ purse was a syringe with methamphetamine and materials used to crush methamphetamine which field tested positive for the drug.

She was facing a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision. That charge, however, was amended to attempted possession which is a Class 1 misdemeanor which carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in county jail.

Sentencing for Tibbetts has been set for Jan. 30, 2023.

