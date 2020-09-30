York woman gets probation in case involving meth

YORK – Katherine S. Rezac, 70, of York, has been sentenced to probation in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine.

Court documents indicate the case began when she was cited by York Police Department officers in the area of the 1200 Block of North Grant Avenue, for being in possession of methamphetamine.

There is no affidavit of probable cause included in court documents, as she was cited, and there are no other available details about the case except for the issue of possession.

She was initially charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. That was later amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement.

Rezac pleaded no contest to the amended charge.

This week, she was sentenced by Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court to two years of traditional probation.

She was also sentenced to three 30-day stints in jail, to be served on future dates – but those jail terms can be waived if she is found to be in compliance with the terms of her probation.