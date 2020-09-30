 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
York woman gets probation in case involving meth
0 comments
top story

York woman gets probation in case involving meth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse Stock 3

YORK – Katherine S. Rezac, 70, of York, has been sentenced to probation in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine.

Court documents indicate the case began when she was cited by York Police Department officers in the area of the 1200 Block of North Grant Avenue, for being in possession of methamphetamine.

There is no affidavit of probable cause included in court documents, as she was cited, and there are no other available details about the case except for the issue of possession.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She was initially charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. That was later amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement.

Rezac pleaded no contest to the amended charge.

This week, she was sentenced by Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court to two years of traditional probation.

She was also sentenced to three 30-day stints in jail, to be served on future dates – but those jail terms can be waived if she is found to be in compliance with the terms of her probation.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News