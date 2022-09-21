York woman gets probation for threatening to kill

YORK – A 30-year-old York woman has been sentenced to probation in a case where she was charged after threatening to commit homicide.

Earlier, in York County District Court, Analicia S. Smith pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace, a Class 3 misdemeanor. Originally, she was charged with terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, but that was amended as part of the plea agreement.

Court documents indicate officers with the York Police Department were called to the 500 Block of East Seventh Street, on the report that Smith was making threats of killing others at that location.

Witnesses confirmed the story, officers say in the affidavit.

Also included in the affidavit was when police said they asked Smith about threatening to kill a man at that location, “Analicia admitted to making the threat, but said it was not a big deal because everyone says such things.”

In 2014, Smith was sentenced to nine months in jail for stabbing a man in York. In that situation, Smith had taken a steak knife and tried to stab the man in the neck, but he was able to block the attack and was stabbed in the web of his right hand instead. In that case, Judge James Stecker noted her criminal history (at that point) had included five prior sentences of incarceration and two prior assaults.

During this week’s sentenced proceedings, she was also given a year of probation for a theft conviction. This case started as a Class 2A felony (burglary) which was amended down to a Class 2 misdemeanor theft as part of a plea bargain.