York woman gets probation for assaulting another inmate while in prison

YORK – Angela Alvarez, 35, a former inmate at the Nebraska Center for Women, earlier pleaded guilty to assaulting another inmate while she was in the York prison and this past week she was sentenced to three years of probation.

She appeared before Judge James Stecker in York County District Court.

As explained during factual basis proceedings by York County Attorney John Lyons, a corrections corporal saw Alvarez head butt and closed-fist punch the other inmate. The other inmate was injured in the altercation.

She pleaded guilty to second degree assault by a confined person, which is a Class 2A felony, and was facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Initially, she was also accused of being a habitual criminal (which could have added another 10-60 years onto any prison sentence handed down in this situation). That was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.