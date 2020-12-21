York woman gets probation and jail time in meth-related case

YORK – Angela S. Grady, 49, of York, has been sentenced to probation and jail time in a case involving methamphetamine.
This case began with stolen doughnuts and ended with a search warrant and the discovery of drugs.
Right before Christmas, 2019, a large amount of doughnuts was stolen from a locked holding area before they could be sold at a York grocery store.
Timothy Brungardt, 29, of York, was seen in surveillance video taking the doughnuts and a search warrant was issued for the residence where Brungardt was staying.
Also living there were David Burling, 51, and Grady.
When the warrant was issued at that residence, the doughnuts were found.
Investigators said they also found much more, including a glass pipe with burned methamphetamine residue, multiple syringes (some used, some still packaged), a digital scale, a baggie with marijuana, a glass jar containing 69 grams of marijuana, more syringes and pipes with methamphetamine residue.
Grady was initially charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
As part of a plea agreement, the charges were amended to one count of attempt of a Class 2A felony, which is a Class 3A felony. And she pleaded no contest.
She was facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision.
This week in York County District Court, Judge James Stecker sentenced Grady to three years of traditional probation. She was also sentenced to 30 days in jail, to begin immediately. She was also sentenced to a future 30-day stint and a future 9-day stint in jail – both of those terms can be waived if she is found to be in compliance with the terms of her probation.
