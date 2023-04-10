YORK – Justine Fowler, 37, of York, has taken a plea agreement in a case involving methamphetamine possession and criminal trespassing.

She appeared for a status hearing this past week in York County District Court.

The case began when the York Police Department was contacted about someone trespassing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that Fowler was at a residence from which she had been officially and legally banned. They were told Fowler was refusing to leave the property.

Fowler was arrested for trespassing.

She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance after methamphetamine was found in the apartment after Fowler had been there with no one else having access.

She was initially charged with a Class 4 felony and a Class 2 misdemeanor. The felony was reduced to a Class 1 misdemeanor and the trespassing charge was dismissed.

Sentencing has been set for June 15.