York woman gets plea deal in meth case
  • Updated
Courthouse Stock 2

YORK – Nayeli Manriquez, 23, of York, appeared this past week in York County District for a status hearing in her case involving felony possession of methamphetamine.

During that hearing, the prosecutor said a plea agreement had been reached in the matter.

According to court documents, the York Police Department assisted with a probation-related residential search of a property where Manriquez and another woman were living.

During the search of Manriquez’s bedroom, police officers say they found a glass pipe with methamphetamine inside it. The officers said that Manriquez indicated the pipe belonged to a friend. She also admitted to smoking marijuana and methamphetamine occasionally and said she had last smoked methamphetamine about two days prior. Officers said they also found a large butane torch in her closet, which she said did not belong to her.

Manriquez was initially charged with a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, 12 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.

As part of the plea agreement, the original charge was amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor, and carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 26.

