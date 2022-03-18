York woman found non-compliant with post-release supervision after fourth DUI

YORK – Kimberly S. Knight, 48, of York, was sentenced to prison last October, in York County District Court, for fourth offense driving under the influence.

She was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison, with credit for 269 days already served, plus 18 months of post-release supervision. However, she was not compliant with the terms of her post-release supervision and was back in York County District Court this past week for resentencing in the matter.

Initially, she was also charged with driving under revocation and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Those were dismissed as part of an earlier plea agreement.

The case began when a York Police officer was informed that a woman was slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle which was parked in the 1300 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

When the officer arrived, he said he found Knight in the driver’s seat, with her head resting on the steering wheel of the vehicle, which was running with the keys in the ignition.

According to court documents, after the officer made several attempts to gain her attention, she opened the door.

The officer says in the court affidavit that in the middle console, he found a mostly consumed bottle of Smirnoff with approximately 1 ½ inch of alcohol left in the bottle.

The officer says when she exited the vehicle, he observed her speech to be slurred.

He said she failed field sobriety tests and then tested at .185 on the preliminary breath test.

It was also noted in court documents that during an inventory of the vehicle, a sergeant with the police department located a glasses case with two clear glass pipes which tested positive for methamphetamine, two unused syringes and a glass vile.

Officers said that while at the jail, she submitted to a breathalyzer test and tested at .138 (.08 is the legal limit).

When she was first sentenced, Judge James Stecker read a list of her prior offenses and convictions (before this situation), which included theft, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, two more thefts, driving under revocation, another theft, writing bad checks, two more thefts, assault, shoplifting, DUI and domestic assault.

This week, York County Attorney John Lyons told the court, “She failed to comply with her post-release supervision, we are going to request the court send her to imprisonment for the remainder of her post-release supervision.”

“She did succeed in short term treatment but then had two relapses and made bad decisions,” her attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel said. “I believe she could benefit from continued treatment. Please keep in mind her time already served.”

“Why should I consider putting you back on post-release supervision?” Judge Stecker asked Knight.

“I learned that I needed a good running start out of prison and I didn’t do that,” Knight responded. “One bad decision led to another. I have to be more logical and move forward. I have a support system now and treatment is willing to take me back. I believe I can do this.”

“Post-release supervision is designed to help you transition and you failed at that, but I will give you an opportunity. You need treatment,” Judge Stecker told her.

He put her back on post-release supervision with an additional 19 days to make up for the days she missed while absconding.