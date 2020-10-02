York woman formally charged in meth case

YORK – Danielle D. Sanders, 32, of York, has been formally charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony, and the case has been bound over to District.

According to court documents, the York Police Department was dispatched to a residence on York Avenue.

They were sent to the residence for a medical emergency and while there said they saw a butane can stuck in a plastic crate, upside down. And the investigating officer said he saw a “good amount of methamphetamine” on the bottom of the can.

The police officer, in his affidavit for the court, said when he went to pick up the can, Sanders said, “You are not taking my meth.”

The officer says in court documents, “I informed her that I was and moved it out of the way. I also found a broken glass methamphetamine pipe with methamphetamine residue inside.

The officer also says he found a black bag magnetized underneath a desk drawer containing methamphetamine, which Sanders had indicted to him as being there.

Arraignment proceedings are pending in the case.