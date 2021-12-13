York woman charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony

The case began in the middle of the night when the York Police Department received a report that a woman had arrived at York General Hospital with stab wounds to her leg, which she said at the time were to have been inflicted by accident (according to court documents).

According to the affidavit filed with the court, officers went to the hospital and found her described vehicle in the parking lot. Through the window, “officers could see a significant amount of coagulated blood on the driver’s seat and located drops of blood tracking from the vehicle to the interior of the hospital.”

The woman, who was admitted, identified herself to officers as Kaytlin Armstrong. “She advised officers she had inflicted the wound to her leg on accident, because she was trying to close a switch blade knife and give it to her boyfriend who was leaving the apartment. She admitted that she had grabbed the knife and she was angry and upset during an argument. When asked about the three separate wounds to her leg, she said she had tried to close the knife three different times and had not felt the injuries as they were being sustained. She later did advise officers that she was aware when she pushed the blade into her leg that it could potentially cause harm and she was not thinking straight when she pushed it into her leg.”