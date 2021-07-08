York woman charged with meth possession

YORK – Hailey Mays, 20, of York, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

The case has been bound over to District Court.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, in the middle of the night, an officer with the York Police Department was on regular patrol when he stopped a vehicle with a fictitious license plate. The officer says in documents that Mays was the driver.

He said she did not have her license, registration, proof of insurance or ownership. He said he also could see needle caps through the window.

The officer says she became nervous when he asked about what he saw, and that her hands started to shake.

The affidavit says he asked for permission to search the vehicle and she said she would rather that he not.

A canine was deployed, which alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and the officer says law enforcement found baggies with methamphetamine and methamphetamine residue on a digital scale.

Arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.