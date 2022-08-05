 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York woman charged with meth possession

Courthouse Stock 1

YORK – Raquel Cervantes, 24, of York, has been charged with one count of methamphetamine possession and her arraignment is scheduled for next week in York County District Court.

According to court documents, the case began when a York woman was arrested and gave consent for officers to search her residence. While she was the sole renter of the property, she did advise officers that other people were at her house using illegal narcotics.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found Cervantes inside the property with a glass pipe containing a white powder that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Cervantes has been charged with a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, upon conviction.

