York woman charged with high level felonies after undercover investigation

YORK – Tina Asti, 36, of York, has been charged with three high level felonies after an undercover investigation conducted this summer.

Affording to court documents, an undercover investigator with the Rural Apprehension Program (RAP) received information from a confidential informant that he or she would be able to make a purchase of methamphetamine from Asti.

The informant was given cash and was equipped with listening and recording devices.

The investigator took the informant to a location on West Sixth Street to meet Asti, where the informant went inside an apartment.

The investigator says in court documents, the informant purchased methamphetamine from Asti while inside the apartment.

The charges against Asti were heightened because the location of the methamphetamine deal took place within 1,000 feet of the P.L.A.Y. (preschool) facility on West Fifth Street.

She’s been charged with delivery near a school, a felony; conspiracy to commit a Class 1 felony, which is a Class 2 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

The case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.