York woman charged with fourth offense DUI and possession of controlled substance

YORK – Kimberly Knight, 49, of York, has been charged with fourth offense driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and driving under revocation (from DUI).

All three counts are felonies, with the four offense DUI charge being a Class 3A felony, the driving under revocation charge being a 2A felony and possession charge being a Class 4 felony.

The case began when a York Police officer was informed that a woman was slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle which was parked in the 1300 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

When the officer arrived, he said he found Knight in the driver’s seat, with her head resting on the steering wheel of the vehicle, which was running with the keys in the ignition.

According to court documents, after the officer made several attempts to gain her attention, she opened the door.

The officer says in the court affidavit that in the middle console, he found a mostly consumed bottle of Smirnoff with approximately 1 ½ inch of alcohol left in the bottle.

The officer says when she exited the vehicle, he allegedly observed her speech to be slurred.