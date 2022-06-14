York woman charged with 14 counts after search warrant is served

YORK – Paula Underwood, 50, of York, has been charged with 14 criminal counts after a search warrant was served in York.

According to court documents, a residential search warrant was served in the 3100 Block of South Lincoln Avenue. The warrant was limited to a basement of a residence, its outbuildings and sheds.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department and officers with the York Police Department knocked on the door, which was answered by Charles Batterton. They found Underwood lying on a bed in the basement. During a protective sweep, officers allegedly found a bong with a glass methamphetamine pipe attached to it, on a nightstand near the bed.

Batterton and Underwood were arrested.

Then a search of the entirety of the property took place.

Officers say they found, in the basement, a New England Firearms brand 410-guage shotgun which was loaded; multiple prescription medication bottles with multiple prescription drugs, all prescribed to other people; 1.8 grams of methamphetamine in a bag; multiple baggies with methamphetamine residue; two digital scales with residue; an analog scale with residue; 40 grams of marijuana in various containers; various methamphetamine and marijuana smoking devices.

Underwood has pleaded not guilty to the following charges: possession of a firearm while committing a Class 2 felony drug violation, a Class 1D felony; possession of a firearm while committing a felony, a Class 2 felony; possession of a firearm while committing a Class 2A felony, a Class 2 felony; two counts of possession of a firearm while committing a Class 3A felony, both Class 3 felonies; four counts of having no drug tax stamp, all Class 4 felonies; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 3 misdemeanor; four counts of possession of legend drugs, all Class 3 misdemeanors.

A jury trial has been set for late October.