York woman changes pleas in multi-felony drug cases

YORK – Paula Underwood, 52, of York, has changed her pleas in two separate, multi-felony drug cases – and at the same time saw the majority of the original counts against her be dismissed.

She appeared in York County District Court for a status hearing, before Judge James Stecker.

In the first case, she was charged with 14 criminal counts after a search warrant was served in York.

According to court documents, a residential search warrant was served in the 3100 Block of South Lincoln Avenue. The warrant was limited to a basement of a residence, its outbuildings and sheds.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department and officers with the York Police Department knocked on the door, which was answered by Charles Batterton. They found Underwood lying on a bed in the basement. During a protective sweep, officers found a bong with a glass methamphetamine pipe attached to it, on a nightstand near the bed.

Batterton and Underwood were arrested.

Then a search of the entirety of the property took place.

Officers say they found, in the basement, a New England Firearms brand 410-guage shotgun which was loaded; multiple prescription medication bottles with multiple prescription drugs, all prescribed to other people; 1.8 grams of methamphetamine in a bag; multiple baggies with methamphetamine residue; two digital scales with residue; an analog scale with residue; 40 grams of marijuana in various containers; various methamphetamine and marijuana smoking devices.

Underwood was initially charged with: possession of a firearm while committing a Class 2 felony drug violation, a Class 1D felony; possession of a firearm while committing a felony, a Class 2 felony; possession of a firearm while committing a Class 2A felony, a Class 2 felony; two counts of possession of a firearm while committing a Class 3A felony, both Class 3 felonies; four counts of having no drug tax stamp, all Class 4 felonies; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 3 misdemeanor; four counts of possession of legend drugs, all Class 3 misdemeanors.

As part of a plea agreement, she pleaded no contest to one count of possession of a controlled substance and the rest of the charges were dismissed.

In the second case, she was charged with two Class 4 felonies related to the possession of methamphetamine and Hydrocodone Bitartrate.

Underwood was taken into custody after officers with the York Police Department and deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at a York hotel. There, they found Underwood and Johnathan Pfeifer.

During a search of the room, officers found 1.7 grams of methamphetamine, 7.7 grams of THC edibles, a baby’s bottle with a glass drug pipe attached, a prescription bottle without a label containing Hydrocodone Bitartrate, several straws containing methamphetamine residue, a plastic “bullet” used to snort illicit substances, a metal marijuana pipe and several small plastic bags.

In this separate case, Underwood pleaded no contest to one count of possession of a controlled substance and the other Class 4 felony was dismissed.

Sentencing for both cases will take place on Jan. 30.