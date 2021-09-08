York woman accused of threatening homicide

YORK – A 30-year-old York woman is being accused of threatening to commit homicide.

A preliminary hearing was held in York County Court for Analicia S. Smith and probable cause was found to bind the case over to District Court.

She is formally charged with terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision, upon conviction.

Court documents indicate officers with the York Police Department were called to the 500 Block of East Seventh Street, on the report that Smith was making threats of killing others at that location.

Witnesses collaborated the story, officers say in the affidavit.

Also included in the affidavit was when police said they asked Smith about threatening to kill a man at that location, “Analicia admitted to making the threat, but said it was not a big deal because everyone says such things.”

Arraignment proceedings are pending in York County District Court.

In 2014, Smith was sentenced to nine months in jail for stabbing a man in York. In that situation, Smith had taken a steak knife and tried to stab the man in the neck, but he was able to block the attack and was stabbed in the web of his right hand instead. In that case, Judge James Stecker noted her criminal history (at that point) had included five prior sentences of incarceration and two prior assaults.