York woman accused of selling meth near park

YORK -- An undercover investigation has resulted in three felony drug charges against Becky Batterton, 63, of York.

Batterton has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) near a park, a Class 2 felony; conspiracy to commit a Class 1D felony, a Class 1D felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

Batterton was arrested and charged after an undercover investigation undertaken through the Rural Apprehension Program (RAP).

According to the RAP officer, as written in his affidavit filed with the court, he met with a confidential informant who was equipped with listening and recording devices as well as cash. Then, the confidential informant went to a residence in the 1600 Block of North Nebraska Avenue.

The undercover officer says in the court affidavit that he listened to the confidential informant speak with Batterton inside the residence and heard them speak about having drugs. Shortly afterward, the confidential informant met with the officer and gave him the bag containing methamphetamine he allegedly purchased from Batterton.

It was noted that the location of the methamphetamine transaction was within 1,000 feet of Miller Park, which heightens the level of felony.