York woman accused of hitting prison guards

YORK – Dechelly M. Ramsey, 23, of York, has been accused of assaulting two prison guards while incarcerated at the Nebraska Center for Women.

Court documents indicate she is charged with two counts of second degree assault, each of which is a Class 2A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.

She is accused of striking a sergeant and a corporal who were working at the York prison.

Court documents do not indicate details regarding the alleged assaults.

At the time of the alleged assaults, she was serving a two-year sentence for attempted child abuse, a conviction handed down in York County District Court.

Ramsey waived her preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.