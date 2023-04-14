YORK – Arraignment proceedings were scheduled for this week in York County District Court for Josha Wynn, 28, of York, who is accused of having methamphetamine in her house where children were living. The arraignment was continued to later this month.

She has formally been charged with a Class 4 felony.

According to court documents, the York Police Department obtained a search warrant for Wynn’s residence.

During a search of that residence, officers allegedly found a box containing multiple items of contraband to include a bag of methamphetamine, a pipe used to inhale methamphetamine and multiple lighters, containers and a mirror that were covered in methamphetamine residue. The bottom of the box was also covered with methamphetamine residue.

Wynn was later placed under arrest and the children that reside with Wynn were placed in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services, according to court documents.

Wynn’s bond was set at $10,000, 10%.