York woman accused of failing to register as sex offender

YORK – Tambra Patz, 53, of York, has been charged with one count of sex offender registration violation (with a prior felony), a Class 2A felony, according to court documents.

The case against her has been bound over to District Court as she waived her preliminary hearing in York County Court.

It is alleged she failed to provide required information to local authorities, as she is legally bound to do so as a lifetime registrant in the state of Nebraska.

She was convicted in Kern County, Calif., in February of 1999 of oral copulation with a person under 18 and sex with a minor.

Court documents also indicate she was convicted of failure to register (as a sex offender) in York County, in March 2012.

Because she has been convicted of failure to register in the past, this latest charge against her is a Class 2A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 1-20 years I prison upon conviction.