York woman accused of dealing drugs at Recharge Lake

• Three packages of cannabis-infused edible products.

• One rubber container which contained a yellow waxy substance consistent with a concentrated form of cannabis in wax form. This substance later field tested positive for marijuana.

• $500 in cash which was folded and separated into five different bundles. The five bundles were then rubber banded together. The money was located in her wallet. There was also other money in Monica’s wallet that was not folded, separate and rubber banded as the other money. A field test was conducted by rubbing a test strip across several different bills within two of the five bundles. This field test indicated the presence of cannabis particles on the money.

• Digital scale with a small amount of green leafy substance and a white substance were located in the groves, edges and top of the digital scale. The white substance later field tested positive for methamphetamine.

• Various items of drug paraphernalia, to include three glass marijuana pipes, wrapping papers, roller, dugout and marijuana roach.

It was indicated in the court documents that “Recharge Lake is a recreation area, open to the public, which contains playground with three or more apparatus intended for the recreation for children.”