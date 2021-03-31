York woman accused of dealing drugs at Recharge Lake

YORK – Monica Robinson, 37, of York, has been charged with nine felonies related to delivery of a controlled substance after being arrested at Recharge Lake.
A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular duty when he saw a white SUV parked in a parking lot at Recharge Road.
In the affidavit filed with the court, the deputy indicates he made contact with a woman in the driver’s seat who was Robinson. He said the passenger was Jeremiah Pinaire, 40, who had a Missouri driver’s license.
The deputy said he could smell the odor of burned marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
“Jeremiah admitted he had a ‘dugout’ which based on my training and experience is a wooden container which typically houses a small marijuana pipe and a small amount of marijuana,” the deputy says in the court document. “I had Jeremiah exit the vehicle and sit in the back seat of my patrol unit. I then spoke with Monica who admitted there was a ‘roach’ in the vehicle and grabbed a small ‘roach’ from a portable ashtray located in a cup holder between the driver and the passenger seat.”
A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. The following items were allegedly found:
• Ten individually packaged plastic baggies containing varying amount of marijuana. Some baggies contained approximately one ounce of marijuana and others contained just a few grams. The approximate weight of all the marijuana was 5.3 ounces.
• Four individually packaged plastic Ziploc style baggies containing a white crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine. One baggie contained approximately 2.1 grams of methamphetamine and the three remaining baggies contained methamphetamine residue. A field test of the white crystal-like substance inside one of the baggies field tested positive for methamphetamine.
• Two white tablets with the markings “T258” etched on the tablet. These tablets were later identified as Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate which is a Schedule 2 controlled substance and available by prescription only. These tablets were located in a Tylenol container inside a bag in the third row of the vehicle. A prescription was not located in the vehicle.
• Eight blue tablets with the markings “GG258” etched into the tablet. These tablets were later identified as Alprazolam, which is a schedule 4 controlled substance and available by prescription only. The markings on the bottle were not correct.
• One blue tablet with the markings “C1” etched into the tablet. This tablet was later identified as Clonazepam, which is a schedule 4 controlled substance and available by prescription only. The markings on the bottle were not correct.
• Eleven concentrated cannabis cartridges, some of which were located in individually packaged plastic containers.
• Three packages of cannabis-infused edible products.
• One rubber container which contained a yellow waxy substance consistent with a concentrated form of cannabis in wax form. This substance later field tested positive for marijuana.
• $500 in cash which was folded and separated into five different bundles. The five bundles were then rubber banded together. The money was located in her wallet. There was also other money in Monica’s wallet that was not folded, separate and rubber banded as the other money. A field test was conducted by rubbing a test strip across several different bills within two of the five bundles. This field test indicated the presence of cannabis particles on the money.
• Digital scale with a small amount of green leafy substance and a white substance were located in the groves, edges and top of the digital scale. The white substance later field tested positive for methamphetamine.
• Various items of drug paraphernalia, to include three glass marijuana pipes, wrapping papers, roller, dugout and marijuana roach.
It was indicated in the court documents that “Recharge Lake is a recreation area, open to the public, which contains playground with three or more apparatus intended for the recreation for children.”
She was charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (with an enhancement because it was at a recreational area), Class 3A felonies; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Class 4 felonies; three counts of having no drug tax stamp, Class 4 felonies; and possession of money while committing a drug-related violation, a Class 4 felony.