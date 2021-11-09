York woman, 71, allowed to leave probation, despite meth possession, due to health issues

YORK – Katherine Rezac, 71, of York, has been allowed to leave custody – with her probation ended and no jail time – after she was caught possessing methamphetamine and then not complying with her earlier term of probation.

The case began when she was cited by York Police Department officers in the area of the 1200 Block of North Grant Avenue for being in possession of methamphetamine.

She was initially charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. That was later amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement.

Rezac pleaded no contest to the amended charge and she was given two years of traditional probation.

A couple of months later, she was brought back to court began she violated four terms of her probation – by not cooperating with probation officers, not abstaining from drug and alcohol use, not attending meetings and not taking part in programming.

She asked for a court-appointed attorney but the judge informed her that her income exceeded the limit for qualifying for court-appointed counsel. Rezac said she would not pay for her own attorney and waived her right to counsel. Rezac then admitted to all four violations.

Her probation was revoked.