York woman, 71, admits to violating probation in meth case

YORK – Katherine S. Rezac, 70, of York, was earlier sentenced to probation in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine.

But she is now in custody at the York County Jail and appeared in York County District Court on Monday where she admitted to violating many terms of that probation.

Court documents indicate the case began when she was cited by York Police Department officers in the area of the 1200 Block of North Grant Avenue, for being in possession of methamphetamine.

There is no affidavit of probable cause included in court documents, as she was cited, and there are no other available details about the case except for the issue of possession.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She was initially charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. That was later amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement.

Rezac pleaded no contest to the amended charge and she was given two years of traditional probation.