PAPILLION – The York Wolves Special Olympics team attended the Special Olympics Nebraska State Fall Games in Papillion the weekend of August 4 and 5. Twelve athletes participated in the softball tournament and brought home bronze medals for the team. Nine athletes participated in the Bocce Ball tournament and they brought home three gold medals, three silver medals and three bronze medals.

Both softball and Bocce ball are new sports for the York Wolves Special Olympics team this year. The Wolves also participate in bowling, flag football and basketball and have set a goal to add track & field and soccer for next year. The York Wolves have over 30 athletes that participate in one or more of the sports offered.

The organization couldn’t offer the sports they do without volunteer coaches. The current coaches are Jan Bestwick, Michelle Carlson, Mitch Meyer, Bricen Bates, Corey Parsons, Dan Solcum, Joe Gorham, Chad Schroetlin, Dylan Olmsted, Glen Snodgrass, Clay Berry, Allison Snodgrass and Tom Gassman.

If you would like to help or volunteer for York’s Special Olympics team please contact Jan Bestwick or Michelle Carlson.