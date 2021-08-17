York Wellness Center transforms lives with Tai Chi

YORK -- Since the end of July, the York General Wellness Center in coalition with the York Senior Center has offered Tai Chi classes for adults 55 years and older. Tai Chi is known to be a safe, low impact exercise that improves flexibility, stability and muscle strength through simple movements and stretches.

Fourteen years ago, York General Wellness Director Chris Payne introduced Tai Chi at the York General Wellness Center.

“A co-worker and I learned about the benefits of Tai Chi when taking classes at Southeast,” said Payne. “We then brought Tai Chi to the York General Wellness Center, and grants became available through the CDC and Four Corners Health Department.”

The program is a 12-week program certified through the Oregon Research Institute. Payne said they have found an 80% improvement in the balance and stability of the seniors attending Tai Chi classes. Payne explained how research has shown Tai Chi can reduce the risk of falling and helps with mobility when doing daily activities like driving.

Elma Bailey of York, who recently celebrated her 94th birthday, said taking classes like Tai Chi has enabled her to live an active lifestyle.

