York Wellness Center transforms lives with Tai Chi

YORK -- Since the end of July, the York General Wellness Center in coalition with the York Senior Center has offered Tai Chi classes for adults 55 years and older. Tai Chi is known to be a safe, low impact exercise that improves flexibility, stability and muscle strength through simple movements and stretches.
Fourteen years ago, York General Wellness Director Chris Payne introduced Tai Chi at the York General Wellness Center.
“A co-worker and I learned about the benefits of Tai Chi when taking classes at Southeast,” said Payne. “We then brought Tai Chi to the York General Wellness Center, and grants became available through the CDC and Four Corners Health Department.”
The program is a 12-week program certified through the Oregon Research Institute. Payne said they have found an 80% improvement in the balance and stability of the seniors attending Tai Chi classes. Payne explained how research has shown Tai Chi can reduce the risk of falling and helps with mobility when doing daily activities like driving.
Elma Bailey of York, who recently celebrated her 94th birthday, said taking classes like Tai Chi has enabled her to live an active lifestyle.
“I’ve been going to these classes for six years. I tell people it takes effort, but exercise is vital to one’s health,” said Bailey. Bailey said she’s had a broken femur, a broken shoulder and a broken ankle in the past, but every day she feels one step closer to becoming the best version of herself physically by taking classes like Tai Chi.
Audrey Schwartz of McCool has had a similar experience attending Tai Chi classes. Schwartz said Tai Chi has allowed her keep up with yardwork on her family’s farm.
Besides improving mobility and balance, York General Wellness classes have given senior members the opportunity to build friendships and socialize. In fact, Bailey and Schwartz said they met during water aerobics and now they are attending Tai Chi classes together.
Tom Friedli of York adds, “Tai Chi gives me something to look forward to. It helps with my balance which I know I need at 86 years old, and I’ve got a place to tell my jokes.”
Payne said she would like to continue hosting Tai Chi classes in whatever form that may look like in the future.
Director of York Senior Center Sandra Lautenschlager said, “We truly appreciate the York General Wellness Center, York General Hospital and Medical Clinic, and Chris’ commitment to offering these programs. We thank them for supporting our community and the older adults in our community.”