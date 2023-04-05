HASTINGS – In a format much like the one used at the state tournament, the York Duke girls varsity tennis team hit the road on Tuesday for a battle with the Hastings Tigers.

The Duke varsity came away with the 4-1 win while the junior varsity went 2-8 on the day against the younger Tigers.

“We decided to run a slightly different format with the varsity dual. The No.1 singles and doubles, No. 2 singles and doubles, and No. 3 doubles played a best two out of three format similar to state tennis,” explained York head coach Josh Miller. “York was able to win four of those five matches with the lone setback coming at No. 1 doubles.”

In singles competition York went 2-0 with Ellie Peterson picking up the 6-4, 6-2 win over the Tigers’ Keira Erickson, while at No. 2 singles, Lily Nuss rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Hastings’ Isabel Soto-Martinez.

In the doubles portion it was the Dukes No. 2 team of Zoey Cornett and Megan Wright with the 5-6, 6-5 (12-10) tiebreaker win over Bianca Truong and Ruby Schardt, while at No. 3 Regin Dunham and Lael Schwarz blistered Rebekah Reynolds and Sophia Jamer 6-1, 6-2.

The only Duke loss in varsity was York’s No. 1 team of Mayah Colle and Tine Hallisey losing 6-7 (3-7) and 6-1 to Cara Ansbaugh and Lexi Benson.

“Tina and Mayah fought back and forth with Hastings in the first set and lost 7-6 in a tiebreaker. They were unable to ramp up their efforts in the second set and lost the match,” stated Miller. “Ellie Peterson won a hard fought match at No. 1 singles while Lily Nuss cruised to victory at No. 2 singles. Our No.2 doubles team of Zoey Cornett and Megan Wright ended up dropping the first set but came back to win the match in an exciting tie breaker. Regin and Lael played the No. 3 doubles spot and dispatched their opponents fairly easily.”

The York JV struggle at Hastings as they went 2-8.

“Our JVs did not have as much success only winning two matches out of 10. It was all played as doubles matches with no time to play any singles matches,” commented Miller. “This was the first competition for most of our freshmen so hopefully they learned a lot about how to play the game and will make better adjustments next time out.”

York will be at GICC next Tuesday for a dual with the Crusaders.