YORK – Alumni and friends (and their families) are invited to join a volunteer crew on the York University campus Thursday, July 27, Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 to help beautify the campus before the students return for the fall semester.

Every year a group of volunteers pitch in to give the campus a little TLC. Groups pull weeds, spread mulch, trim bushes and more to get the grounds ready for the upcoming semester. The small touches make a big difference.

Faculty, staff, students and community friends are welcome as well.

Participants can stay on campus and eat in the cafeteria free of charge during Workdays. If you wish to volunteer, please contact Scott ’79 and Lisa (Hinrichs ’81) Eckman or the Advancement Office.