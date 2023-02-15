YORK -- York University will host Holy Ghost Stories Live in the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center on Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. Justin Gerhardt, creator of the acclaimed Holy Ghost Stories podcast, will usher guests into an enchanted encounter with the divine by way of immersive storytelling. With live accompaniment from gifted instrumentalists, Gerhardt’s performance allows guests to experience the stories of Biblical Scripture like they never have before.

Gerhardt is a chronically curious storyteller. In January of 2021, a shift in calling led him out of a job he loved and into a job that didn’t yet exist — after 20 years of preaching and leading churches; Gerhardt began exploring new ways to share the ancient truths. He’s now the creator of the popular podcast Holy Ghost Stories—an immersive telling of the stories of the Old Testament.

Holy Ghost Stories’ fourth season premiered in January and told the story of the Exodus alongside an original score by acclaimed cellist/composer Kendall Ramseur. To cut costs (and have fun doing it) during the early days of HGS, Gerhardt and his family sold their home and cars and left the USA, moving slowly across the globe and living in tiny rental flats in South Africa, England, Croatia, Ireland, Greece, and Egypt. Recently, Gerhardt moved with his wife and two teenage daughters to the hills of Northwest Arkansas.

Gerhadt serves as the founder and president of Hazefire Studios, a nonprofit devoted to expanding the intersection of story and worship. Through Hazefire, Gerhardt and his wife (author JL Gerhardt) partner on projects like Holy Ghost Stories and Holy Ghost Stories Live. They also host workshops such as The Storied Family and The Storied Marriage and help equip creative teams around the world in the art of storytelling.

The general public is invited for an unforgettable night of story and song. Ticket cost is $5, pay online at york.edu./news or pay at the door.