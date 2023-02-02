YORK -- This year, York University has been chosen to hold the Nebraska Schools eSports Association (NSeSa) State eSports Tournament Feb. 3 and Feb. 4. This weekend will mark the first eSports tournament held in York.

York Middle School and York High School both launched eSports programs last fall. In the NSeSa, there are three sports seasons: fall, spring and winter. The games featured in the fall were Rocket League, Valorant and Super Smash Bros Ultimate (one versus one). The winter games featured were Mario Kart 8 and Clash Royale. This spring’s featured games will be Super Smash Bros Ultimate (two versus two), Smite and Starcraft 2.

This winter season, three York High School students -- Eisenhower Colburn, Boe Fraser and Danny Burgess -- qualified for the state playoffs in Division 2 Clash Royale on Saturday. Colburn, Fraser and Burgess have been battling against other teams the last six weeks on their smartphones, each individual pulling their own weight in the real-time strategy card game.

Freshman Danny Burgess said to think of Clash Royale as “chess on steroids.” The game can be played as one versus one or two versus two. Each player has three towers. The goal of the game is to destroy the opponent’s three towers or the opponent’s “King’s Tower,” which results in a win instantaneously. In order to destroy the opponent's towers, the players have to use cards representing different characters which all have unique spells and powers. It is the player’s responsibility to strategically construct a deck of eight cards to take down their opponent and pull off a victory.

Head Coach Chris Ericson said, “It’s all about strategy, you are trying to protect and defend.”

Before anyone is quick to question whether eSports is considered a sport, eSports relies heavily on communication, leadership, teamwork and the ability to remain focus for long periods of time. The students practice every Thursday and Friday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., in the school library. They set up their gaming systems whether it be with a computer, Nintendo Switch or their smartphones, and they get down to business immediately.

Ericson said, “They’ll come in, play a couple of practice rounds to get their minds focused. With our Clash Royale players, they will sit and look at one another’s deck of cards they will take into battle and make suggestions to each other. They also go back and rewatch the matches they have played, so they are really good about critiquing themselves and reevaluating what they should have done differently or what worked well for them.”

The common misconception of eSports is teens lounging at home and playing by themselves, but it’s not like that at all, said Ericson. It’s all about teamwork. The teams that come in and work together one on one to talk about strategies are the ones that are going to have success at the tournaments.

“It’s a very interesting and eye opening sport,” said Ericson. “You have some kids in this room that never used to hang out with one another, but now are playing games with one another in school. There’s a lot of socialization in this sport.”

Ericson encourages the students not just to play against one another in practice, but play against other recreational players online when they have the time. Ericson said, “The more opportunities they have to compete, the better gamers they will be.”

Being familiar with the game console and having knowledge of the game sequences is critical. The students must have an understanding of the strengths and attributes of the characters they choose if they want to come out on top.

“They aren’t just picking a random character, just because,” said Ericson. “It’s all strategic. Our three kids, who qualified for state, had a very in-depth understanding of the game before the season started. ”

Some students will spend hours outside of practice, researching and watching recordings of other players on Twitch, a niche streaming platform that features professional video game players, game highlights and live tournaments.

Ericson said he’s excited to see what the spring season brings. “We have a couple of seniors and some freshman. This is our first year, so it’s not like we have a lot of experience to lean on, but hopefully those kids who played in the winter can learn from what they wish they would have done and bring that into the spring season.”

In the NSeSa, there are four divisions made up of 76 school districts. In the state of Nebraska, over 1,300 students have participated in the NSeSA in the last year. There will be 32 teams across from across the state, going head to head at York University. Ericson said since the organization began in the fall of 2019, the sport has become increasingly popular throughout the state.

The schedule for this weekend is as follows:

Friday

Division 4 Mario Kart (9 a.m. to noon)

Division 4 Clash Royale (12 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Division 3 Clash Royale (3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Division 3 Mario Kart (6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)

Saturday

Division 2 Mario Kart (9 a.m. to noon)

Division 2 Clash Royale (12 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Division 1 Clash Royale (3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Division 1 Mario Kart (6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)