YORK -- York University continues its longstanding tradition of Songfest this week with large-scale dance and song production numbers, soloists and small groups. This year, there are close to 70 students participating, ready to entertain the community with an uplifting show.

Songfest director Amy Fraser said the show will have a little twist this year with the addition of the York University dance team and Celebration Singers in their show, “to add more art to Songfest.”

Fraser said, “We haven’t had a set theme for years, but this year’s theme is ‘Art with No Boundaries.’ Co-director Lester Miller and I were discussing the fact we can get stuck in one way of doing things. We wanted to expand the show creatively and showcase a lot of different genres of music and art, which will include the dance team performing ‘River’ and the Celebration of Singers doing a Haitian piece.”

The revue showcases upbeat classics like Shania Twain’s “Let’s Go Girl” performed by Theta PSI & Sigma; “All I Want" performed by Delta Chi Alpha; and “Disney Through the Decades” performed by Beta Beta Sigma.

Stage crew manager and director Chris Martens said his tech crew added new LED lights and have elongated the stage in the black box theater for this week’s performances. Martens said the audience can expect “pure entertainment and comedic moments.”

“The students put in a lot of hours to prepare for Songfest,” said Martens. “It’s all student led, so everyone has a part in coming up with the choreography and choosing the songs. It’s also a bonding experience for the clubs to do together because it is a lot of work. I think it’s really satisfying for them to perform in front of an audience and hear their applause and just feel really good about the show they put together.”

Fraser said Songfest gives students the chance to develop skills that “they can’t learn in a classroom.”

“To be able to lead and organize something like this, I think, is very valuable to our students,” said Fraser.

This year, they are bringing back the selected hosts and hostesses based on their performing arts experiences: Maryn Phillips, Jordan Strong, Elizabeth Zaiger and Ross Fraser. All four students will be embracing the stage as well, performing hit songs.

The public will have a chance to vote on their top favorite performance using a QR code after every show. The votes will be tallied and the winners will be announced Saturday evening.

The show will be at the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center April 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.york.edu/events/songfest.