YORK — York University will recognize three alumni for their achievement and service with the 2023 Alumni of the Year awards at Homecoming the weekend of October 20-22.

Dr. C. Shawn Bengtson ’80 will receive the Alumna of the Year Award, and Dan Goodwin ’03 and Misty (Wellman) Brouillette ’02 will be recognized as the Young Alumni of the Year. These awards will be presented during Alumni Chapel at Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 21, at East Hill Church of Christ.

Dr. C. Shawn Bengtson ‘80Alumna of the YearDr. C. Shawn Bengtson is the executive vice president and chief risk officer for Woodmen Life, a Not-for-Profit insurance company.

She has been with Woodmen Life since 2001, working in investments prior to being chief risk officer. Bengtson’s education includes bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in addition to her associate’s degree from York University.

Bengston served as a YU President’s Council member from 2009 until 2020 and as chair of that organization from 2015-2020. She has served as a member of the York University Board of Trustees since 2020.

Dan Goodwin ‘03Young Alumni of the YearDan Goodwin is a financial planner with Goodwin Financial Services and has been in the financial services industry for 20 years. He has earned the Certified Financial Planner®, Accredited Investment Fiduciary® and Chartered Life Underwriter® professional designations. His wife, Julie (Barrett, ‘02) Goodwin supported him in his work, along with being the president of Parents and Teachers Together. Dan and Juile both graduated from York University with bachelor’s degrees.

Dan and Julie served as chaplains for the York University men’s soccer team in 2018 and 2019. They have two children: Ava (15) and Tyce (10). Dan employs a recent YU grad, Diego Korol as a financial associate.

Misty (Wellman) Brouillette ‘02

Young Alumni of the Year

Misty (Wellman) Brouillette is a co-owner, licensed funeral director and embalmer at Metz Mortuary in York with her husband Jon. She launched the Soaring For C! Foundation in 2021 in memory of her daughter Cessna Elyse Brestel, who passed away Feb. 1, 2021. This non-profit organization promotes random acts of kindness and advocates for mental health and suicide awareness/prevention, primarily for elementary to college-age students. Brouillette has a bachelor’s degree from York University and an associate’s degree from Cypress College.

Misty served as an assistant coach for the York University Women’s Basketball team for eight seasons, starting in 2008. While a student-athlete at York, she was the first Panther in any sport to be named an All-American by the NAIA. For her great achievements on the court, Misty was inducted into the York University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.

Alumni award recipients are selected by the university’s advancement office in cooperation with the president. Nominations are welcome at all times from alumni and friends of the school. The 2023 honorees join nearly one-hundred other individuals who have been recognized for bringing honor to their alma mater through lives of service and professional achievement.