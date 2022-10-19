York University presents "Blithe Spirit"

YORK -- The York University Theatre Department is presenting “Blithe Spirit” this week, which is the timeless comedy about the ghost of a fussy novelist’s first wife that runs amiss in his new marriage — in four performances Oct. 20-23.

The play will be staged at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, 21 and 22, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on Oct. 23. Make reservations at york.edu/boxoffice. Adult tickets are $10, senior and student tickets are $7.

Written in 1940 by Noël Coward, one of the great playwrights of the last century, “Blithe Spirit” is witty, intellectual and a good story. Despite being written almost a century ago, the play may be even more timely today.

The play centers around the cranky socialite novelist Charles Condomine, played by Elias Dallmann, who invites an eccentric medium to conduct a seance at his home as research for his next book. The medium, Madame Arcati, played by Allison Myers, accidentally summons the ghost of Charles’ first wife, Elvira, played by Leah Lane-Embray, who causes trouble in his new marriage.

“The show gets funnier the more we do it,” shared Kelsey (Beck) Coppinger, who plays Edith. “The audience will have to come twice to catch all of the jokes.”

Director John Baker is in his 26th year at York University. “Blithe Spirit” is his 77th show directed on the YU stage. Dalton Brandt is the assistant director.

The seven-member cast also includes Samara Hannel, Eli Lane-Embray and Mallory Myers. This will be the last main stage show for Coppinger.

The show will be held at the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center located at 1098 East 10th Street on the York campus.