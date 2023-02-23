YORK -- The York University Theatre Department is currently presenting “26 Pebbles,” a production that opened on February 23 and will continue on February 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m.

The community of Newtown, Connecticut experienced an unfathomable tragedy on Dec. 14, 2012, when a gunman walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School and killed 26 innocent people — 20 young children and six adult staff members — before taking his own life. These 26 innocent deaths, like pebbles thrown into a pond, created ripples and vibrations that were felt far beyond the initial rings.

For the drama “26 Pebbles,” playwright Eric Ulloa conducted interviews with members of the Newtown community and crafted them into an exploration of how communities grieve, struggle, help, rebuild, remember and move forward after tragedy.

“I think it’s important to understand what the Newtown community went through,” shares senior Eli Lane-Embray. “It’s even more important to see how a community navigates inconceivable adversity.”

“This show is absolutely heartbreaking, but it is real,” says senior Emily Eggar. “As the show progresses, it is no longer a show just reflecting on a tragedy. It becomes a story of how a community came together and created their own healing.”

The cast includes Dalton Brandt, Sam Cook, Emily Eggar, Samara Hannel, Eli Lane-Embray, Leah Lane-Embray and Eliza Rohda. This is the final main stage performance for Eli Lane-Embray and Emily Eggar.

“26 Pebbles challenges the audience to reflect on what it means to truly overcome with a message of hope through the worst of times,” shares Baker. Director John I. Baker III is in his 26th year at York University. Samantha Crump is the assistant director.

Make reservations at york.edu/boxoffice. Adult tickets are $10, senior and student tickets are $7. Pay at the door. University employees and students may attend for free.

The show will be held at the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center located at 1098 E 10th Street, #1000 on the York campus. The house will open 30 minutes prior to the show.