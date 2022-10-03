York University continues strong enrollment figures

YORK -- York University's fall enrollment reflects the third highest student count in school history with 600 students registered and taking classes, university officials say. This year's student body count is approximately 100 more than the enrollment of four years ago.

The university's residential, undergraduate student count in the low 400s is fairly flat from previous years, but the number of incoming new students is up by 10 percent, portending growth for future years. The overall shift in student count is due in part to fewer graduate-level students with a record number of degrees awarded in the preceding semester, 220, by far a record for its history with the previous high at 136.

"I'm very excited about the new and returning students we have at York University this year," President Sam Smith said after the numbers were shared. "Our recruiters, faculty, coaches and staff spent the past year inviting students to join us as the first class at York University. These students accepted that invitation, and I can tell already that they are here to make a difference.

“While operating in one of the most difficult economic climates higher education has ever faced, there are several notable positive indicators aside from this year’s increase of new incoming freshmen,” President Smith said further. “The persistence rate for first-year students --referring to the student retention rate for the freshman class of last year – is up 2 percent higher than the rolling average of the previous five years. Another notable statistic references the number of students enrolling in STEM-related major fields of study, which are science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Those fields of study typically include students who plan to extend their studies to masters and doctoral levels. The number of York students currently enrolled for courses of study in STEM-related majors is an impressive 33% higher than the previous five-year rolling average.

"Every student that arrives on the YU campus gives us an opportunity to watch God transform his or her life through a Christ-centered mission," President Smith added. "We are blessed in getting to witness these miracles on earth as student lives are blessed and transformed, both in person and online, with dual enrollment high school students, residential undergraduates and graduate students. We as a staff and faculty are humbled by the honor we share in watching firsthand changes in the spirits of these amazing students. We could not be more blessed."