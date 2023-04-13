YORK -- York University Children's Theatre invites the York community to a free performance of The Commedia Pinocchio this Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. The performance will be held in the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center. No tickets or reservations are necessary.

This familiar tale is brought to life with a unique spirit and wild fun. The commedia flavor gives the story vigor and makes it entertaining for children, as well as, adults without losing the charm and significant message of Collodi's famous story.

The cast includes Dalton Brandt, Samantha Crump, Emily Eggar, Samara Hannel and Eli Lane-Embray. The show is directed by Professor John I. Baker III.

This is the Traveling Children's Theatre's 26th year of sharing joy and good laughs through performance! The group performs 20 times in a spring semester, visiting elementary schools and other community venues in the surrounding area.