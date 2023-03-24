YORK – This week, the York County Commissioners agreed to a $50,000 grant from the York County Visitors Improvement Fund that will aid in an ongoing renovation project at York University’s Freeman Center.

York County Visitors Bureau Director Bob Sautter and York University Vice-President for Advancement Jared Stark met with the commissioners, to talk about the grant application.

Money in the Visitors Improvement Fund is generated by the lodging taxes visitors pay when they stay in York County hotels and campgrounds. Half the lodging tax revenue is used for promotions and half is used for physical improvements to enhance attractions/events in the county to draw in more people.

“The YCVB board met on this and voted unanimously to recommend this grant,” Sautter said. “Originally, the university asked for $100,000, but we are recommending $50,000 to be paid out over two years. That makes it more doable with other projects coming in.”

The Freeman Center was built in 1972 and the university is in the middle of a $630,000 project to enhance what the athletic center has to offer.

“We have raised over $500,000,” Stark said. “The goal is to make it a more functional site, to draw in people for tournaments and events. With the work that has already been done, it has already become more attractive for tournaments and for bringing people to York County.”

“If some of you might recall, we did a grant for new bleachers there as well,” Sautter added.

Commissioner Randy Obermier, who sits on the YCVB board as well, said, “Yes, it came before us and we are recommending $50,000 over a 2-year pay-out. I have said this before – I don’t think York County would look the same without York University in it. York University is very important to our community, to our county. The kids at York University are Class A kids and this project is very worthy. I also wanted to note the Crossroads Conference tournaments used this facility on the first weekends.”

Stark said there was also recently a national cheer/dance competition there with attendance from all over the United States.

“York also has plenty of hotels which makes it a great place to come,” Stark said. “This puts us in a higher tier as a destination.”

He also noted it enhances student decisions to come here with many later choosing to stay, live, work and raise families.

“I think a lot of people tend to forget about the economic impact of York University,” Sautter added.

“Have you asked the city for any money?” asked Commissioner Stan Boehr. “And if not, why not?”

Stark, Sautter and Obermier all acknowledged the city does not have any sort of grant fund or program such as this, with the intent of making facility improvement grants.

“This is outside money, coming in, from people coming here, to be used for facilities in York County,” Commissioner Sikes said.

Stark said inflation has raised the construction costs of the project – otherwise, they would have likely reached the end of raising money by now.

“I will agree with Randy (Obermier) in that York County wouldn’t look the same without York University,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “When I first saw this, I was leery because when we are giving public funds to private projects, we have to be careful, but hearing how it brings in people does make it feel it’s something we need to consider.”

Sautter noted that last fiscal year, the county’s lodging tax total was the highest ever at $400,000, “and we are on track to exceed that this year.”

“I feel something is warranted, but I’m trying to weight how much,” Grotz said.

Sikes make the motion to approve the $50,000 grant with a 2-year pay-off, which was seconded by Commissioner Woody Ziegler. All the commissioners, with the exception of Grotz, voted in favor of the grant.