YORK — York University athletics has announced their 2023 Hall of Fame Class. This year will feature three athletes spanning three different decades. Scott Carstens will become the second tennis player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Greg Smith will be the first wrestler inducted, and Shaylee (Carlock) Fortner will also be the first track and field athlete to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Scott Carstens was a standout tennis player for York in the late 70’s and led the Panthers with back-to-back undefeated regular seasons, including a 30-0 freshman season. He won multiple singles and doubles championships in his two seasons as a Panther.

Greg Smith was part of the inaugural wrestling team at York and became the first men’s wrestling NAIA All-American in school history. Smith was a two-time NAIA National Qualifier and also named the Male Student-Athlete of the Year award in 2006. He also had two different stints as the head coach of the Panthers.

Shaylee (Carlock) Fortner competed in track and field all four years at York. She raised the bar for future Panther throwers with her stellar career in the Shot Put. She was a three-time NAIA National Qualifier and two-time NAIA All-American. She also is a decorated NCCAA All-American with four honors, including a three-time NCCAA National Champion.

All three of these former Panthers will be inducted into the York University Hall of Fame during a luncheon on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Chances R Beer Garden as part of the Homecoming festivities.