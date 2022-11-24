York-to-Cody connection puts family in Habitat home

Editor’s note: See the accompanying Powell Tribune story and photos for an account from the Wyoming end of this happy story.

YORK -- The dots really connected on this one.

Tracing a route from Champion Home Builders in York to Looks Like Home, a Champion associate in Otto, Wyoming, to Spirit Mountain Habitat for Humanity in Park County, Wyoming, led ultimately to the Giffords, a young couple with a small child beginning family life near Cody.

This is a tale as unlikely and serpentine as it is heart-warming.

It began when Hannah and Dalin Winters, owners of Feels Like Home, put down a deposit and ordered a house from Champion in York for a customer. While under construction, the situation changed and forced the client to withdraw.

Hanna Winters explains what happened next.

Feels Like Home, she said, had been advertising on a local radio station. Their ad representative happens to be active in Habitat for Humanity. The ladies chatted, one thing led to another and the Winters made a nice price on the home for which they now found themselves with no buyer.

Hannah Winters said housing was exploding.

“It was taking a year to build” a house in that hot housing market, making Looks Like Home’s Champion home in York an appealing option of benefit to both parties. “It was kind of a neat opportunity,” said Winters, for Park County Habitat “to get it for a pretty reasonable deal.”

Nikki Hoellwarth, executive director of Mountain Spirit Habitat, said her organization got “a great deal” and “passed along the savings” to Nathan and Shianne Gifford, parents to son Helias. The young family is moving into their new home.

Habitat applicants are required to provide sweat equity as a contribution to home ownership. The Giffords satisfied the obligation by helping paint the home and other duties, most notably including Nathan’s work helping set up plumbing systems. He is employed by Kincheloe Plumbing in Cody.

Hoellwarth said Mountain Spirit Habitat owns a subdivision it fully intends to fill with 10 housing units, some possibly multi-family, in coming years. Hoellwarth and her Habitat colleagues were impressed with the Champion home, having no prior experience with the company’s product.

“It was perfect. The only change we made,” she said, “was adding an island in the kitchen.”

She expressed interest in pursuing more Champion housing for the subdivision going forward, in partnership with Feels Like Home.

Hannah Winters wholeheartedly agrees.

“We hope to do future projects with Habitat” now that the path from York to northwest Wyoming has been cleared.

Scott West is all for future projects, too.

West is Champion’s zone manager headquartered at the York facility.

Though this Habitat home was a ricochet of sorts, West said nationally Champion has worked with Habitat many times and in fact, at the corporate level, built and donated a home to a veteran.

“Our whole business,” he said, “is affordable housing” designed to “get people into home ownership who otherwise couldn’t do it.”

The York plant employs some 200 people, West said, and distributes homes over a 10-state region. The corporation overall, he reports, employs 8,000 with homes in 48 states.

“We probably cover the largest geographic area” of all the plants, he said, because so few people occupy the largely empty expanse of middle America. “We have a network of builders and developers,” across numerous states, he explained.

Transporting entire homes over such distances is not a small challenge. West said a typical bill of lading runs in the neighborhood of $10,000. In the case of the Cody home, Hoellwarth said Mountain Spirit Habitat covered that expense.

Remarkably, West said the typical time between obtaining the final drawings and completion of a home is just more than a week. His York plant alone turns out some 500 per year.

Each one, he said, must be constructed to the same standards and building codes as site-built homes.

Of the one sitting in the snow near Cody, with Rattlesnake Mountain on the route to Yellowstone visible in the background of the accompanying photo, he said, “We are very happy to see the Giffords in the home … a family with young kids.”